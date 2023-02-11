Billy M. Herston age 90 of Five Points,TN passed away after a brief illness. He was a native of Lauderdale Co,AL. A Veteran of The United States Army, Electrician for Murray Ohio,and a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Gum Springs Baptist Church on Monday February 13, 2023 at 11:00 am. Chad Clanton will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery. Billy M. Herston , age 90 of Five Points, TN passed away Saturday February 11, 2023
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday February 12, 2023 at Gum Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors are:
Sons- David Herston (Sue) Five Points, TN
Ray Herston (Kym) Five Points, TN
Terry Herston (Leah) Leoma, TN
5-Grandchildren
6-Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Wife- Mettie Lee Herston
Parents- Jimmy & Pearl King Herston
Brother- Charles Herston
Sister- Laura Robertson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.