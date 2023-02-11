LOCAL OBITUARY

Billy M. Herston age 90 of Five Points,TN passed away after a brief illness.  He was a native of Lauderdale Co,AL. A Veteran of The United States Army, Electrician for Murray Ohio,and a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Gum Springs Baptist Church on Monday February 13, 2023 at 11:00 am.  Chad Clanton will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery.  Billy M. Herston , age 90 of Five Points, TN passed away Saturday February 11, 2023 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday February 12, 2023 at Gum Springs Baptist Church. 

 

Survivors are: 

Sons-                       David Herston (Sue)                             Five Points, TN 

                                Ray Herston (Kym)                              Five Points, TN 

                                Terry Herston (Leah)                           Leoma, TN 

5-Grandchildren 

6-Great Grandchildren 

Preceded In Death By: 

Wife-        Mettie Lee Herston 

Parents-   Jimmy & Pearl King Herston 

Brother-  Charles Herston 

Sister-      Laura Robertson 

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Herston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

