Billy Ray Clemmons, 77, of Lexington, AL, passed away at his home on November 30, 2022. Billy was a retired iron worker for Craig Construction and a member of the Baptist faith.

Billy is survived by:

Sons: Donnie Clemmons (Shanna) of St. Joseph, TN; Rodney Clemmons of Greenhill, AL; and Brad Clemmons (Kacy) of Greenhill, AL

Daughters: Kimberly Allen (Shannon) of Greenhill, AL

Brother: Glen Clemmons of Greenhill, AL

Sisters: Diane Michael of Greenhill, AL and Brenda Holden of Greenhill, AL

(13) Grandchildren and (3) Great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by:

Parents: Dewey Howard Clemmons and Dessie Thigpen Clemmons

Brother: Jerry Clemmons

Sister: Judy Chamberlain

Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022 from 1-3 PM at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel with Mike Nabors officiating. Burial will be in Henry Stutts Cemetery. The family will serve as pallbearers.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

