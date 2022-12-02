Billy Ray Clemmons, 77, of Lexington, AL, passed away at his home on November 30, 2022. Billy was a retired iron worker for Craig Construction and a member of the Baptist faith.
Billy is survived by:
Sons: Donnie Clemmons (Shanna) of St. Joseph, TN; Rodney Clemmons of Greenhill, AL; and Brad Clemmons (Kacy) of Greenhill, AL
Daughters: Kimberly Allen (Shannon) of Greenhill, AL
Brother: Glen Clemmons of Greenhill, AL
Sisters: Diane Michael of Greenhill, AL and Brenda Holden of Greenhill, AL
(13) Grandchildren and (3) Great-grandchildren
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Dewey Howard Clemmons and Dessie Thigpen Clemmons
Brother: Jerry Clemmons
Sister: Judy Chamberlain
Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022 from 1-3 PM at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel with Mike Nabors officiating. Burial will be in Henry Stutts Cemetery. The family will serve as pallbearers.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
