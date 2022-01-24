Billy Ray Giles, age 80, of Summertown, TN passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Union Carbide, and a member of Chapel Grove Church of Christ. Mr. Giles served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John M. and Mary Davis Giles; his wife, Lyndia Patton Giles; one son, Jeffery Lee Giles; four sisters, Edna Riddle, Hassie Tripp, Pearl Long, and Hazel Louise Wunner; four brothers, James "Slim" Giles, Robert Noah Giles, Paul "Rooster" Hanley; and Charles Neal Giles; and one grandson, Seth Allen Daniel.
He is survived by one daughter, Lesa Daniel (Ed) of Summertown, TN; five grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald Giles (Aurora) of Lawrenceburg, TN; and one sister, Lora Mae Allen of Illinois.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Chapel Grove Church of Christ at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 26, 2022, with Ed Daniel and William Davis officiating. Mr. Giles will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Chapel Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN with military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
