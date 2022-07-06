Billy Ray Gooch of Prospect passed away on June 7, 2022 at STRHS-Pulaski. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on February 27, 1976 and was 46 years old.
Billy grew up in Prospect TN. and started farming for the Edgmon’s when he was 14. He loved NASCAR and watching wrestling. He was the happiest when he was around his friends, and always loved to be around people, and listening to his country music.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, from 10:00am until 1:00pm with a memorial service following at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Evelyn Gooch, grandparents, Jackie and Betty Ann Mencer Holbert, parents, Dennis and Barbara Gooch, uncles, Pete (Deborah) Gooch, Henry Scott, and aunts, Melody Gooch Allen, Linda Scott.
He is survived by his,
Sister, Julia (Joe) Rasar of Washington.
Half Brother, Kelly Donnelly of Louisiana.
Grandparent, Margaret Scott of Mt. Pleasant.
Niece, Taylor Barrow of Pulaski.
Nephew, Tom Barrow of Martin, TN.
Aunts, Kay (James) Wall of Goodsprings.
Amy (James) Lawrence of Lawrenceburg.
Lynn (Dale) Hargrove of Pulaski.
Sandy Scott of Illinois.
Buffy Scott Mt.Pleasant.
Uncles, Ken (Donna) Gooch of Goodsprings.
Daniel Allen of Pulaski.
Several close friends and family also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Billy Ray Gooch
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.