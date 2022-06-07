Billy Ray Gooch of Prospect passed away on June 7, 2022 at STRHS- Pulaski. He was born in Pulaski Tennessee on February 27, 1976 and was 46 years old.
Billy grew up in Prospect TN, started farming for the Edgmon’s when he was 14. He loved NASCAR and watching wrestling. He was the happiest when he was around his friends, and always loved to be around people, and listening to his country music.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Evelyn Gooch, parents, Dennis and Barbara Gooch, uncle, Pete (Deborah) Gooch, and aunt, Melody Gooch.
He is survived by his,
Sister, Julia (Joe) Rasar of Washington
Niece, Taylor Barrow of Pulaski
Nephew, Tom Barrow of Martin TN
Aunts, Kay(James) Wall of Pulaski
Amy (James) Lawrence of Pulaski
Lynn (Dale) Hargrove of Pulaski
Uncles, Ken (Donna) Gooch of Pulaski
Daniel Allen of Pulaski
Several close friends and family also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Billy Ray Gooch
