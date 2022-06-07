LOCAL OBITUARY

Billy Ray Gooch of Prospect passed away on June 7, 2022 at STRHS- Pulaski. He was born in Pulaski Tennessee on February 27, 1976 and was 46 years old.

Billy grew up in Prospect TN, started farming for the Edgmon’s when he was 14. He loved NASCAR and watching wrestling. He was the happiest when he was around his friends, and always loved to be around people, and listening to his country music.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Evelyn Gooch, parents, Dennis and Barbara Gooch, uncle,  Pete (Deborah) Gooch, and aunt, Melody Gooch.

He is survived by his,

Sister, Julia (Joe) Rasar of Washington

Niece, Taylor Barrow of Pulaski

Nephew, Tom Barrow of Martin TN

Aunts, Kay(James) Wall  of Pulaski

                Amy (James) Lawrence of Pulaski

Lynn (Dale) Hargrove of Pulaski

Uncles, Ken (Donna) Gooch of Pulaski

Daniel Allen of Pulaski   

Several close friends and family also survive.

Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Billy Ray Gooch

