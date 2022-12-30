LOCAL OBITUARY

Billy Ray "Little Quincy" Morrison , age 82 of Lexington, AL passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at home after an extended illness.  He was a native of Lauderdale County,AL,retired from Tarkett,and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 2:00 pm.  Issac Brown & Jason Vinson will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

 

Survivors are: 

Wife-                           Carolyn Springer Morrison                       Lexington, AL 

Son-                             Jeffery Morrison                                         Lexington, AL 

Sister-                          Bonnie Sue Kennedy                                  Killen, AL 

      

