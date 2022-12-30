Billy Ray "Little Quincy" Morrison , age 82 of Lexington, AL passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County,AL,retired from Tarkett,and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Issac Brown & Jason Vinson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Survivors are:
Wife- Carolyn Springer Morrison Lexington, AL
Son- Jeffery Morrison Lexington, AL
Sister- Bonnie Sue Kennedy Killen, AL
