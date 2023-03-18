Billy Rex Richardson, age 86, of Loretto, TN passed away Saturday March 18, 2023, at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. retired from Murray Ohio, attended Leoma Baptist Church, member of the Elks Lodge #2206 & American Legion Post 146.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday March 20, 2023, at 3:00 pm. Mahlon Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Restview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Monday March 20, 2023, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are his wife: Bonnie Bosheers Richardson of Loretto, TN; several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his son: Dusty Todd Richardson; daughter: Kelly Richardson; parents: Jack and Maggie Augustin Richardson; brothers: Henry F. "Doc" Richardson, J.P. "Buck" Richardson, Donald Paul "Poss" Richardson, Evit Richardson Jr.; sisters: Ann Newton, Bonnie Mae Chance, Louise (Tump) Weathers, Margaret "Tad" Curtis and Johannah Steadman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.