Billy Thomas Hambright, Sr., of Killen, passed away April 1, 2022, at his residence. He was retired from Food World, where he managed the meat department and of the Church of Christ faith.
Survivors include:
Wife: Ina Pearl Noe Hambright
Son: Billy Hambright, Jr.
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Luie Hambright & Goldie Jones Hambright
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, April 5, from 11:00am – 12:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 pm, at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
