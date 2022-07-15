Birta Sue Romine Forsythe, age 77, of Rogersville, AL, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by family after an extended illness.
She was born on April 14, 1945 in Rogersville, Alabama. She was one of six children born to the late Prentiss Orville (P.O.) and Sarah Birta Romine.
Sue was greeted in heaven by her parents, sister, Barbara Cox, brothers, Danny Romine and Jimmy C. Romine, nephews, Douglas Romine Jr., and Perry Romine as well as many other family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memory, children; Anthony Quentin Downs, Cynthia Rena Forsythe,
Christopher Michael Forsythe; grandchildren, Broc Downs and Christen Wiley; 6 great-grandchildren, brothers, Doug Romine (Judy), Donnie Romine (Susan), numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She graduated from Lauderdale County High School in 1963 and Johnson’s Beauty College in Athens, Alabama with her Alabama Board of Cosmetology license in 1964. She was the owner and operator of Sue’s Beauty Shop first in Anderson and later in Rogersville, Alabama for 57 years.
She was a member of the Church of Christ. Sue enjoyed watching the Wheel of Fortune and Alabama football but treasured time spent with family and friends most of all. She was well known for her cooking skills and those skills were enjoyed by many. Her selfless devotion to others was displayed throughout her life giving any and all of her worldly possessions to help family, friends and even strangers that may be in need. Sue always put the needs of others before that of her own. Our mother and nana will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held at Elkins East Chapel in Killen, Alabama on Saturday, July 16, 2022, 11:00 am to 1:00 PM with the service to follow in the chapel with Larry Wilson officiating. She will be laid to rest at Romine Cemetery in Rogersville following the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Dr. Felix Morris, Dr. Therese Lango, Dr. Peter Pons, Dr. Jason Wilkes, Dr. Robert Bailey, the North Alabama Cancer Center and their staff for the many years of care provided to our mother. The family would also like to thank the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice, nurse Shea Eubank and caregiver, Diane Mosley, for the care, love and compassion shown to our mother during her illness.
Mother was a 25-year breast cancer survivor and succumbed to Colon Cancer after its second detection.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society to help assist in cancer research, patient support, prevention information and education, detection and treatment.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.