Bishop Smith Gilbert of Prospect, TN passed away on Saturday, September 9th, 2023. He was born on March 29th, 1928 in Giles County, TN and was 95 years old.
Bishop Smith Gilbert devoted much of his time and energy to his church. He started pastoring here in Tennessee and Indiana with the goal of saving souls. He was a strong prayer warrior and said prayer was always in order. He was of the Pentecostal Apostolic Faith. Bishop was a loving father, grandfather, and brother that loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Bishop enjoyed being outdoors and spending time farming, mowing grass, working on his tractor and with his animals.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will take place in Floral Park Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Bishop was preceded in death by, his wife, June Gilbert, his parents, Dan and Leola Gilbert, Daughter, Donna Cole, and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by,
His Daughters, Beverly (David) Ford of Stone Mountain, GA
Diane (Robert) Leslie of Prospect, TN
Bonita Gilbert of Nashville, TN
June Harney of Huntsville, AL
Jeanine Gilbert of Prospect, TN
Sons, Stanley (Deborah) Gilbert of Pulaski, TN
Mark (Machelle) Gilbert of Franklin, TN
Timothy Gilbert of Atlanta, GA
Sister, Magdeline Dowdy of Indianapolis, IN
Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Bishop Smith Gilbert.
