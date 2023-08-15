LOCAL OBIT 2

Bobbie Lee Shook , age 88 of Anderson, AL passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.  She was a native of Anderson, AL,seamstress,and a member of Bonnertown Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Bonnertown Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.  Carlos Casteel & Chris Joiner will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Bonnertown Baptist Church.

Survivors are:

Brother-                                  Cassel Shook (Gay)                 Anderson, IN

Nieces & Nephews- Orville Mosley, Adrian Mosley, Phyllis McAdams, Connie Pfountz, Mavis Pasek, Kathy Brown, Bruce Shook, Peggy McGee, Angie McCrary, Joan Urban, Dean Fox, Barry Shook, & Doug Shook

Several Great Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Parents- Robert & Mamie Akins Shook

Brothers- Reab Shook (Loyce Moore Shook)

Bufford Shook (Edna Newton Shook)

Sisters- Etha Shook Mosley (Willard)

Geneva Shook Morrison (Gentry)

Nieces- Janice Hammond & Lori Shook

     

     

