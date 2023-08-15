Bobbie Lee Shook , age 88 of Anderson, AL passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Anderson, AL,seamstress,and a member of Bonnertown Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Bonnertown Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Carlos Casteel & Chris Joiner will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Bonnertown Baptist Church.
Survivors are:
Brother- Cassel Shook (Gay) Anderson, IN
Nieces & Nephews- Orville Mosley, Adrian Mosley, Phyllis McAdams, Connie Pfountz, Mavis Pasek, Kathy Brown, Bruce Shook, Peggy McGee, Angie McCrary, Joan Urban, Dean Fox, Barry Shook, & Doug Shook
Several Great Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Robert & Mamie Akins Shook
Brothers- Reab Shook (Loyce Moore Shook)
Bufford Shook (Edna Newton Shook)
Sisters- Etha Shook Mosley (Willard)
Geneva Shook Morrison (Gentry)
Nieces- Janice Hammond & Lori Shook
