Bobbie Pressnell Barksdale, born on March 31, 1933, to George and Emma Pressnell, passed away quietly after an extended illness on August 26, 2022, at age 89, of Ethridge, Tennessee. She was a member of First Street Church of Christ for numerous years.
She was born and raised in Limestone County (Athens), Alabama. Bobbie was a retired elementary school teacher from the Lawrence County School System. At the age of 36, she decided to go to college and pursue a degree in Education thus receiving a Bachelor and Master’s Degree, teaching mostly in the elementary school system, along with a Plus 45 supervision education (one year). With only one semester left to have her doctorate degree, she lost interest after the passing of her first husband. She volunteered her time at NHC Scott Nursing Home for many years and delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. She was also known as “Nana” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Emma Pressnell; her first husband, Gordon Barksdale (married for 41 years); her first grandchild, Richard “Heath” Johns; her second husband, Charles Stinnett; five sisters, Hazel, Maudeen, Helen, Margaret, and Mauvoline; and three brothers, Aubrey (Shorty), Robert, and Edward (Ed).
Only surviving brother, Pete Pressnell of Texas. She is also leaving behind two daughters, June Johns (Johnny) and Jane Voorhees (Don); one son, Johnny Barksdale (Cheryl); four grandchildren, Ben Moore, Heather Cox, Leslie Hamilton, and Tanner Barksdale; eleven great-grandchildren, Madison Johns, Hannah Moore, Lauren Moore, Lila Cox, Madelyn Moore, Liddy Cox, Eve Hamilton, Rhett Barksdale, Reid Cox, Hadley Hamilton, and Beau Barksdale; numerous nieces and nephews.
Her children suggest memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee in lieu of flowers. This was her favorite charity.
Pallbearers will be, Johnny Johns, Don Voorhees, Brent Cox, Ben Moore, Vance Hamilton, and Tanner Barksdale. Those serving as honorary pallbearers will be, Reid Cox, Rhett Barksdale, and Beau Barksdale.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Monday, August 29, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 2:30 PM Monday, August 29, 2022, with Mickey Brackin and Danny Gray officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
