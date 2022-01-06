Bobby Cox, 82, passed away on January 6, 2022, North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka, MS. Bobby was born April 17, 1939 in Lawrenceburg, TN to the late Ora Cox and the late Irene Wix Cox. He was a MP in the U.S. Army. He was Baptist in belief and loved working in the yard. Bobby especially enjoyed being with his family.
Funeral service will be 2:00 Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Saturday all at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Ballardsville Cemetery.
Bobby is survived by his children: Norman (Deborah) Cox, Shannon Cox, Tommy (Anna) Cox; grandchildren: Amanda (Jonathan) Franklin, Thomas Cox, Preston Cox, Bridget (Phillip) Keef; great-grandchildren: Nora James Franklin, Jackson Franklin, Lane Tipton, Clay Tipton, Bailey Keef, Tucker Keef; sister: Betty Jane (Donnie) Slater; brother, Terry Cox.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 56 years Brenda Cox; brothers: Jimmy Cox, Larry Cox; grandson, Shawn Tipton.
