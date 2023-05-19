Bobby Dean Reynolds, of Pulaski was born on February 21, 1946 in Prospect, Tennessee. He departed from his life on May 17, 2023. Bobby attended public school in the Giles County school system. Bobby was a hardworking man. He worked at the Coastal Lumber Company for over 30 years where he later retired. He was a faithful employee. Bobby was an avid deer hunter. He loved hunting in his spare time. Bobby had such a positive impact on those he encountered. Bobby can be remembered for his honesty and being a handworker, but most importantly his devotion to his family and friends. Bobby Dean Reynolds is preceeded in death by his parents Jim and Mary Lucille Reynolds, alongside his siblings Myrtle Payne, Ruth Arnold, Sarah Harney, Mamie Cosby, Eva Gilbreath, John Reynolds, Herbert Reynolds (Cathrine Reynolds), and Joe Reynolds (Shirley Reynolds) Mr. Bobby Dean Reynolds is survived by his two children, daughter Benita Carol Coffey (Derrick Coffey) and son Bobby D’Shayne Reynolds of Pulaski, Tennessee, along with two grandchildren Raven Coffey and Derrick Coffey II of Pulaski, Tennessee. Bobby is also survived by his siblings Calvin Reynolds of Indianapolis, Indiana, Edna Reynolds of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jimmie Lou Russell of Dayton, Ohio, and Walter Reynolds of Hickory, North Carolina, and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends, devoted niece Lois Houston and nephew Maurice Harney, close friends Randy Houston and Quincy Suttle. Public viewing for Mr. Bobby Dean Reynolds will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 12 noon until 6 pm at Jordan Funeral Home, 327 Mill Street, Pulaski, Tennessee. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 beginning 10am until 11am at Jordan Funeral Home, 327 Mill Street, Pulaski, Tennessee. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 beginning at 12 noon in Phoenix Chapel Cemetery, 9551 Prospect Road, Prospect, Tennessee. Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Bobby Dean Reynolds
