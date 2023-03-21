LOCAL OBITUARY

Bobby Glenn Springer , age 82 of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center after an extended illness.  He was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a retired veteran of the United States Navy serving in Vietnam,and of the Baptist faith. The visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Wife-                    Faye Springer                                  Leoma, TN

Sons-                    Mark Springer                                 Leoma, TN

                             Mason Springer                                Leoma, Tn

Step-Son-             Nathan Abbott                                 Leoma, TN

Daughter-           Marcella Springer                            Lawrenceburg, TN

Step-Daughters- Rebecca Bell                                     KY

                             Amy Abbott                                      Lawrenceburg, TN

Brothers-            Ronnie Springer                               Leoma, TN

                            Alan Springer                                   Leoma, TN

17-Grandchildren

  7-Great Grandchildren

Preceded In Death By:

Parents-   Carroll & Mae Clayton Springer

Brother-   Jimmy Springer

     

