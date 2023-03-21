Bobby Glenn Springer , age 82 of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a retired veteran of the United States Navy serving in Vietnam,and of the Baptist faith. The visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Faye Springer Leoma, TN
Sons- Mark Springer Leoma, TN
Mason Springer Leoma, Tn
Step-Son- Nathan Abbott Leoma, TN
Daughter- Marcella Springer Lawrenceburg, TN
Step-Daughters- Rebecca Bell KY
Amy Abbott Lawrenceburg, TN
Brothers- Ronnie Springer Leoma, TN
Alan Springer Leoma, TN
17-Grandchildren
7-Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Carroll & Mae Clayton Springer
Brother- Jimmy Springer
