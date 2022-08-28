Bobby Joe Burchell, Sr., age 78 of Rose Hill passed away Friday, August 26,2022.
Bobby was born August 8, 1944 to the late Rogers A. and Annie Mildred Story Burchell.
He is also preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Lee Johnson Burchell, his son Wade Burchell, his step-sons Jefferey and Micheal Zlock, his brothers, Don, Mike, and Rusty Burchell, and his sister, Barbara McCord.
Survivors include his sons, Bobby Burchell, Jr. "Leigh" of Rose Hill and Austin Lee Burchell, Sr. of Nashville, his daughter, Dawn Garcia of Rose Hill, his step-daughter, Debbie Glover "Wayne" of Pulaski, his brothers, Stan Burchell "Wanda" and Jim Burchell, both of Pulaski, his sisters, Gina Spain and Carol Buchell, both of Pulaski, and Jan Darnell "Jeff" of Chapel Hill, his grandchildren, Misty Ragasa, Ricky Allen, Jr., Jefferey Allen, Zachary and Tyler Hickman, Carli Garcia, Kaitlin Demascus, Landon, Austin Lee, Jr., Courtney, Hadleigh, Hailee, and Paige Burchell, and his 13 great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in Pulaski, where Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.Burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
