Bobby Joe Huntley, age 74, of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fermon and Odell Littrell Huntley; four brothers; three sisters; one great-grandson, Colton Phillips; and one grandson, Kain Huntley.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Martha Huntley of Leoma, TN; one daughter, Brigitte Johnston (Bruce) of Leoma, TN; three sons, Marlon Huntley (Jana) of Leoma, TN, Heath Huntley of Leoma, TN, and Cody Huntley of Lawrenceburg, TN; three sisters, Esther Wilson of AL, Jimmie Gail Bivens of Leoma, TN, and Shirley Bedford of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Doug Huntley of New Prospect, TN; eleven grandchildren, Haley Johnston, Marlana Johnson, Breanna Watkins, Lucas Huntley, Loren Wooten, Malachi Huntley, Joshiah Huntley, Scarlet Huntley, Noah Huntley, McKenzie Huntley, and Cainen Huntley; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, February 25, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 26, 2022, with Josh Taylor and Sam Clifft officiating. Mr. Huntley will lie in state at the church from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Leoma, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
