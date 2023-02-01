Bobby Joe Scott, 81, of Killen, AL, passed away January 29, 2023. Bobby was retired for NAFCO as an inspector and was a member of the Church of Christ. Bobby was born in Greenhill, AL to his late parents Willis Elvis Scott and Irene Elizabeth McDonald Scott.
Bobby is survived by:
Wife: Charlotte Woolum Scott
Daughters: Carol Hale (Warren), Melinda Goodson, Teresa Tate (Bill), Amanda Farris, and Stephanie Watson (Chris)
Daughter-in-Law: Patricia Scott
Brothers: Rayburn Scott and Mitchell Scott
Sister: Shelby Rutledge
(13) Grandchildren and (17) Great-grandchildren
Visitation will be Friday, February 3, 2023 from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be in Tabernacle Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Colby Scott, Eric Scott, Tony Stokes, Alex Scott, Chucky Baker, Josh Llewellyn, and Barry Scott. All of Bobby’s grandchildren will be Honorary Pallbearers.
The family would like to thank special friend Linda Campbell for her love and support during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank Mitchell Scott for everything he has done to help during this time.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
