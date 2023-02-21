Bobby R. Letson, 55, of Town Creek, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 22 from 1 – 2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with funeral service to follow in the chapel with Dino Atkins officiating. Burial will in Civitan Cemetery.
