Bobby Paul Ray, age 87, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, April 07, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired fertilize spreader and truck driver, and a member of Canaan Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Thelma Jeter Ray; one brother, Justin Ray; and two sisters, Dorothy Youngbar and Anne Tolle.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Joyce Ray of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Jerry P. Ray (Angelia) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Ronnie Ray (Jennifer) of Ethridge, TN; one daughter, Michelle Huntley (Rex) of Leoma, TN; ten grandchildren; and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Monday, April 10, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Monday, April 10, 2023, with Danny Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
