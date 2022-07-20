Bobby Vincent Alexander passed away on July 20th, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born in Franklin County to the late John and Ora Alexander.
Mr. Alexander was a native of Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and Middle Tennessee State University.
Mr. Alexander is survived by his wife, Betty, of 62 years, daughters, Natalie Alexander Faulkner (John) of Pulaski and Nancy Alexander Calhoun (Dan) of Brentwood, TN. Grandchildren include Daniel Calhoun of Denver, Colorado and Sarah Ashby Calhoun of Brentwood, Tennessee.
He is preceded in death by parents John Vincent Alexander and Ora Weaver Alexander; twins Betty Jane Alexander and Wayne Alexander (Jeannie) and Marie Alexander and brother-in-law, John Alexander to sister, Johnnie Alexander.
Mr. Alexander began his human resource career with Arnold Engineering Development Center in Tullahoma. He devoted the next 50 years working in middle Tennessee and was recruited as the Human Resources Manager for the startup of Fafnir Bearing Company in Pulaski in 1975. He stayed with Fafnir for many years and worked with Gabriel Manufacturing and Quebecor in Dickson, TN. He and Betty returned to Pulaski where he founded Alexander and Associates, an engineer-focused recruiting agency.
Over the years, Mr. Alexander was involved in the communities where he resided. He served as President of the Jaycees, President of the Exchange Club, President of the American Cancer Society and a Pulaski city Alderman, a member of Hillside Hospital Board of Directors and an active volunteer in the American Red Cross. He was also a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge and active in the local Republican Party.
He and his wife Betty were devoted grandparents to their grandchildren Daniel and Sarah Ashby Calhoun. Mr. Alexander was an experienced organic gardener, loved to harvest grapes and was a beekeeper for several years. In his later years he was an avid collector of antique clocks, barometers and pocket knives.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 23rd, 2022 from 11:00-1:00pm at the First United Methodist Church in Pulaski. The memorial service will follow at 1:00pm.
Much love and appreciation is extended to all staff at Pulaski NHC.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memoriam can be made to First Methodist Church of Pulaski, 200 W Jefferson St., Pulaski, TN 38478 or the Giles County Public Library, 122 S. 2nd St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Bobby Vincent Alexander.
