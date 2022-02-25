Bobby Wayne Grigsby, age 53 formerly of Pulaski was born August 10, 1968, in Giles County, Tennessee to Alice Marie Nelson and the late John Henry Grigsby. He entered eternal rest on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN.
Bobby was raised in the church. He attended Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Stella,TN. Bobby maintained his faith throughout his adult life. He enjoyed listening to T.D. Jakes. Bobby was educated in the Giles County Public School System. He moved to Nashville, TN after graduating high school. Bobby had a love for traveling, enjoying life, and spending time with family and friends. He made sure that he was always dressed to impress. Bobby’s favorite traveling locations were California, Las Vegas, and Florida. As a sports fan, his favorite was the Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball Team.
As a hard worker, he was employed for numerous years with the Krystal’s Corporation where he became a manager. Bobby also worked at Tyson Foods in Goodlettsville, TN for many years following. He was recently employed as a security guard at various locations and at FedEx.
The one responsibility that was most precious to Bobby, was as a father. He took on that important role and was proud of his journey. More importantly, he adored his daughter and grandson. Bobby would speak of them to everyone he met.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, John Henry Grigsby; sister, Beverly Marie Grigsby; grandparents, James Edward Nelson, and Sallie Nelson; aunt, Erma Louise Holt; uncles, James Arthur Nelson, and Willie Edward Nelson.
Bobby leaves to cherish his memory a Loving Daughter: Donesha Marable of Lavergne, TN; Grandchild: Patrick Marable; Devoted Mother: Alice Marie Nelson of Pulaski, TN; Two Brothers: Robert Glen Grigsby of Pulaski, TN and Albert (Kim) Lewis Grigsby of Lawrenceburg, TN; Sister: Renee Bellafont of Elkton, TN; five nieces and five nephews; Aunts: Ruby Lee Nelson, Anna Lois Nelson, and Elizabeth Nelson, all of Nashville, TN; Uncle: David Wayne Grigsby of Elkton, TN; Great Uncle: Kenneth Gilbert of Detroit, MI;
Devoted Cousin: Jeffrey Nelson of Nashville, TN; Devoted Friend/Play Brother: Ken Dangerfield; a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Public walkthrough viewing for Bobby Wayne Grigsby will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022
from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home, 327 Mill Street, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 26, 2022 with visitation beginning 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
and the 2:00 p.m. funeral service immediately following at Farmers Indian Creek Missionary Baptist
Association Central Tabernacle, 131 Baugh Road, Elkton, Tennessee.
Interment will be in Old Union Hill Cemetery on Mullberry Street in Elkton, Tennessee.
Social distancing and wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Bobby Wayne Grigsby.
