Bobby Wiginton, age 91, of Florence, AL, passed away at his home on Monday, January 17, 2022, after a brief illness. Visitation will be Friday, January 21, from noon until 1pm at Elkins Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1pm in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Jordan Wiginton will be officiating the services. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Pallbearers will be Jordan Wiginton, Cody Wiginton, Donnie Mayfield, Tim Harbor, Doug Hudson, and Mark Landtroop.
Dad was preceded in death by his wife Earlene, parents, Hoyt & Euma Lee Wiginton, brother Bill Wiginton, and nephew Blue Harbor. He is survived by sons Keith Wiginton (Linda) and Ronnie Wiginton (Patti); grandsons Brian, John Mark, Jordan (Lyndsey), and Cody Wiginton; granddaughters Mary Beth Mayfield (Donnie) and Lilly Wiginton; great-grandchildren Aubrey & Evan Mayfield and Beasley Wiginton; sister Betty Harbor; nephews Mike, Jerry, & Randy Harbor; nieces Jan Nichols, Patsy Fikes, Amy Sutton, Sherry McFall; sister-in-laws Hilda Wiginton and Geraldean Lindsey.
Dad was born on January 14, 1931, and grew up in rural Marion County in the Shottsville community. He spoke often of the struggles in the 1930’s but at the same time cherished those years he spent helping out on their share-crop farm. After serving in the Korean War, Dad (with the help of Jack Lindsey) was able to go to work with the Marion County Road Dept and then Dept of Commerce/Bureau of Public Roads division office in Florence. He always viewed his work on the design & construction of the Natchez Trace bridge over the Tennessee River as his prized accomplishment. Dad eventually started his own land surveying business and retired at the age of 75. He always appreciated the work he was able to do for Mr. Bill Coussons. His friendship and respect for Mr. Howard Henson was also something he spoke about often.
Dad was always a hard worker. He was a person of honesty and integrity, always gave the right advice, always did his best to take care of his family. His grandchildren & great-grandchildren were so very special to him. We’re going to miss him.
We would like to thank ElderCare Services/Dee Mussleman and his staff for the compassionate care provided to Dad and Encompass Home Care & Hospice as well.
