Bonnie Beavers  East , age 82 of Rogersville, AL passed away Friday January 21, 2022 at Athens Limestone Hospital after a brief illness.  She was a native of Lauderdale Co,AL.Special Ed Teachers Aid at Lauderdale County School,a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Sang with the Melody Five beginning in 1972, later with The Revealers, most recently with The New Revealers.  Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Sunday January 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM.  Jason Vinson will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday January 23, 2022 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. 

Survivors are: 

Son-                         Kirk East (Christy)                                   Pelham, AL 

Brother-                  Kenneth Beavers (Jewel)                          Killen, AL 

5-Grandchildren-  Mary Clayton East 

                                George East 

                                Joey East 

                                Charlie East 

                                Ruthie East 

Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, & Sister in laws also survive 

Preceded In Death By: 

Husband-    Thurston East 

Parents-      James Veston & Clayton Goodwin Beavers 

Grandson-  Frank East 

Pallbearers- Barry Beavers-Mark Beavers-Gary Beavers-Mickey Beavers- 

                      George East-Wayne Killen-Blayne McCafferty 

Honorary Pallbearers- Joey-Charlie-Mary Clayton & Ruthie East 

                                        In Memory of Frank East 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL 

 is in charge of all arrangements. 

(931) 853-6995 

