Bonnie Beavers East , age 82 of Rogersville, AL passed away Friday January 21, 2022 at Athens Limestone Hospital after a brief illness. She was a native of Lauderdale Co,AL.Special Ed Teachers Aid at Lauderdale County School,a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Sang with the Melody Five beginning in 1972, later with The Revealers, most recently with The New Revealers. Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Sunday January 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Jason Vinson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday January 23, 2022 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Survivors are:
Son- Kirk East (Christy) Pelham, AL
Brother- Kenneth Beavers (Jewel) Killen, AL
5-Grandchildren- Mary Clayton East
George East
Joey East
Charlie East
Ruthie East
Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, & Sister in laws also survive
Preceded In Death By:
Husband- Thurston East
Parents- James Veston & Clayton Goodwin Beavers
Grandson- Frank East
Pallbearers- Barry Beavers-Mark Beavers-Gary Beavers-Mickey Beavers-
George East-Wayne Killen-Blayne McCafferty
Honorary Pallbearers- Joey-Charlie-Mary Clayton & Ruthie East
In Memory of Frank East
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
