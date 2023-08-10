Bonnie Elaine Medley of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on August 7th, 2023 at NHC of Pulaski. She was born on November 11th, 1940, in Whitehead, Alabama and was 82 years old.
Elaine was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Odd Fellows Hall Church of Christ where she loved her church family. Elaine loved quilting, sewing, completing puzzles, and flowers.
The visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 Saturday, August 12th, 2023, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The service will follow at 1:00pm, August 12th, 2023, in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Brother Randal Jones officiating.
The burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens in Pulaski, Tennessee.
The family request memorial donations be made in her memory to the Odd Fellows Hall Scholarship Fund c/o 1875 Odd Fellows Road Pulaski, Tennessee 38478 or The American Diabetes Association.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents Virdie Cleveland and Virta Springer McCarley. Her sons, Marty Pardon and Pete Pardon. Brothers, Dalton and Shearl McCarley along with a sister Betty Sheets.
She is survived by,
Daughter, Renita (Tim) Graves of Pulaski, Tennessee.
6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Sister, Jewell Drake of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Sister, Juda (Johnny) Vincent of Rose Hill, Tennessee.
Several nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Bonnie Elaine Medley.
