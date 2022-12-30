Bonnie Lucille Crawford Cobb , age 72 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away
Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after an
extended illness. She was a native of Cashmere , WV, manager of Cato Corporation,
and a member of New Hope Baptist Church . Funeral Services will be held at
Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 2:00 pm . Rodney
Krick & David Daniel will be officiating. Burial will follow in Gum Springs
Cemetery .
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at
Loretto Memorial Chapel .
Survivors are:
Daughter- Tina Sowell (Tom) Lawrenceburg, TN
Son- Tim Cobb (Kendra) Ethridge, TN
Sister- Lillian "Lee" Sykes Culpepper, VA
Brothers- Curtis Crawford Rochelle, VA
Opie Crawford (Nancy) Sperryville, VA
4 Grandchildren- Kristan Odom (Austin), Preston Sowell, Ali Cobb,
& Ty Cobb (Lilly Highsmith)
Preceded in death by:
Husband- Donnie Cobb
Parents- Opie & Audra Bradley Crawfords
Brother in law- Jim Sykes
