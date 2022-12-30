LOCAL OBITUARY

Bonnie Lucille Crawford Cobb , age 72 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away

Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after an

extended illness. She was a native of Cashmere , WV, manager of Cato Corporation,

and a member of New Hope Baptist Church . Funeral Services will be held at

Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 2:00 pm . Rodney

Krick &amp; David Daniel will be officiating. Burial will follow in Gum Springs

Cemetery .

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at

Loretto Memorial Chapel .

Survivors are:

Daughter- Tina Sowell (Tom) Lawrenceburg, TN

Son- Tim Cobb (Kendra) Ethridge, TN

Sister- Lillian &quot;Lee&quot; Sykes Culpepper, VA

Brothers- Curtis Crawford Rochelle, VA

Opie Crawford (Nancy) Sperryville, VA

4 Grandchildren- Kristan Odom (Austin), Preston Sowell, Ali Cobb,

&amp; Ty Cobb (Lilly Highsmith)

Preceded in death by:

Husband- Donnie Cobb

Parents- Opie &amp; Audra Bradley Crawfords

Brother in law- Jim Sykes

