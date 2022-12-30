LOCAL OBITUARY

Bonnie Lucille Crawford Cobb , age 72 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after an extended illness.  She was a native of Cashmere, WV,manager of Cato Corporation, and a member of  New Hope Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 2:00 pm Rodney Krick & David Daniel will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Gum Springs Cemetery

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Daughter-                             Tina Sowell (Tom)                       Lawrenceburg, TN

Son-                                      Tim Cobb (Kendra)                      Ethridge, TN

Sister-                                  Lillian "Lee" Sykes                       Culpepper, VA

Brothers-                          Curtis Crawford                             Rochelle, VA

                                          Opie Crawford (Nancy)                 Sperryville, VA

4 Grandchildren-            Kristan Odom (Austin), Preston Sowell, Ali Cobb,

                                          & Ty Cobb (Lilly Highsmith)

Preceded in death by:

Husband- Donnie Cobb

Parents- Opie & Audra Bradley Crawfords

Brother in law- Jim Sykes

