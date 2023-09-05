Bonnie Nell Curtis Robbins, age 85, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, September 02, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Loretto, TN, a retired nurse, and a member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Willodean Vines Curtis; and her husband, Joe Robbins.
She is survived by one son, Terry Robbins (Linda) of Leoma, TN; one daughter, Debbie White (Chris) of Leoma, TN; five grandchildren, Corey Taylor of Leoma, TN, Adams Robbins (Jennifer) of Loretto, TN, Cody Taylor (Tasha) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Sarah Varner (Chad) of Leoma, TN, and Curtis Taylor (Mary Clare) of Crossville, TN; eight great-grandchildren, Madyson Varner, Katie Robbins, Olive Taylor, Kyra Robbins, Andi Taylor, Joseph Robbins, Bennett Taylor, and Madeline Taylor; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Thursday, September 07, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 07, 2023, with Samuel Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
