Bonnie Nell Richardson , age 84 of Loretto, TN passed away Monday August 21, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Retired Secretary for Murray Ohio,and attended Leoma Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday August 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm. David Simmerman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Restview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday August 24, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Brothers- Glen Bosheers Lawrenceburg, TN
Larry Bosheers Lawrenceburg, TN
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded In Death By:
Husband- Billy Rex Richardson
Son- Dusty Richardson
Daughter- Kelly Richardson
Parents- Woodrow & Rosie Olmstead Bosheers
Brother- Bill Bosheers
Sisters- Peggy Headrick
Charlene Clark
Marcella Richardson
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.