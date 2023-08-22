LOCAL OBIT 2

Bonnie Nell Richardson , age 84 of Loretto, TN passed away Monday August 21, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Retired Secretary for Murray Ohio,and attended Leoma Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday August 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm.  David Simmerman will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Restview Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday August 24, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Brothers-             Glen Bosheers                                       Lawrenceburg, TN

                             Larry Bosheers                                     Lawrenceburg, TN

Several Nieces & Nephews

Preceded In Death By:

Husband-           Billy Rex Richardson

Son-                    Dusty Richardson

Daughter-          Kelly Richardson

Parents-             Woodrow & Rosie Olmstead Bosheers

Brother-             Bill Bosheers

Sisters-               Peggy Headrick

                           Charlene Clark

                           Marcella Richardson

     

     

     

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you