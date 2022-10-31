Brad Brown, 42, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar & Evelyn Brown and Henry & Elizabeth Tucker and his brother, Heath Brown. He is survived by his daughter, Brylea Brown; mother, Brenda Kiser; father, Jerry (Becky) Brown; twin brother, Brock (Jessica) Brown; brother, Daniel Brown; three nieces, Madison, Morgan and Makenzie; best friend and loving companion, Misty Womack and her children; a host of cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Brown family.
