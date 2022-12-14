Bradley Alan Miller, age 68, long time Reserve Deputy with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, husband of Kathy Miller, and a resident of Culleoka, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 12, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A celebration of life visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 3:00 – 6:00 PM at First Family Church, 2790 Pulaski Highway, Columbia, TN 38401. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on June 10, 1954, in Flint, Michigan, Brad was the son of the late Alvin Miller and the late Lois Sparks Miller. He was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Morris High School in Michigan and married Kathy Corlew on March 24, 1973. He worked thirty-one years for General Motors before retiring in 2004.
Brad’s passion was serving as a Reserve Deputy for the Maury County Sheriff’s Department for nearly twenty years. He was actively involved in the Sheriff’s Rodeo and Shop with a Cop each year. He was awarded the Darrell Perritt Memorial Reserve Deputy of the Year award in 2019.
Besides his dedicated work for his community, Brad loved going on adrenalin adventures and spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren. He also enjoyed cars and motorcycles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Bradley Alan (Hazel) Miller, II of Dickson, TN, daughter, Kasie (Aaron) Brown od Columbia, TN, sister, Tamara Miller of Michigan, grandchildren, Brandie (Dylan) Stewart, Haylie Miller, Kelsi (Seth Groom) Brown, Auston (Gracie McNabb) Brown, Brody Wadkins, great grandchild, Tatum Brown, and brothers and sisters in law, Gary (Denise) Corlew, Lori Corlew, Rena Corlew, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kris Miller, sister in law, Debbie Wescoat, and brothers in law, John Wescoat and Randy Corlew.
The family requests memorial donations be made in Brad’s memory to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, 1300 Lawson White Dr, Columbia, TN 38401.
