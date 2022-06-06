LOCAL OBITUARY

Brandi Nichole Richardson , age 38 of Leoma, TN passed away Saturday June 4, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a brief illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.worked in the Auto Ind,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday June 7, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Danny Tice will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday June 6, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Parents-                   Randy & Angela Richardson                        Leoma, TN 

Grandmother-        Betty Richardson                                            Leoma, TN 

Sisters-                     Emily Moore (Wesley)                                   Leoma, TN 

                                 Caroline Raybon (Jeremy)                             Tullahoma, TN 

                                 Chasity Hinson (Lori)                                   Lawrenceburg, TN 

Nieces-                    Hayvin Raybon 

                                 Kaitlyn Grizzard 

Nephew-                 Nathaniel Grizzard 

Preceded In Death By: 

Mother-                            Tyria Richardson 

Grandfather-                   Garner Richardson 

Maternal Grandmother- Patricia Gunter 

Maternal Grandparents-Garry & Eveline Boles 

To plant a tree in memory of Brandi Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

