Brandi Nichole Richardson , age 38 of Leoma, TN passed away Saturday June 4, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.worked in the Auto Ind,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday June 7, 2022 at 11:00 am. Danny Tice will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday June 6, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Parents- Randy & Angela Richardson Leoma, TN
Grandmother- Betty Richardson Leoma, TN
Sisters- Emily Moore (Wesley) Leoma, TN
Caroline Raybon (Jeremy) Tullahoma, TN
Chasity Hinson (Lori) Lawrenceburg, TN
Nieces- Hayvin Raybon
Kaitlyn Grizzard
Nephew- Nathaniel Grizzard
Preceded In Death By:
Mother- Tyria Richardson
Grandfather- Garner Richardson
Maternal Grandmother- Patricia Gunter
Maternal Grandparents-Garry & Eveline Boles
