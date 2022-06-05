Brandi Nichole Richardson

Brandi Nichole Richardson, age 38 of Leoma, TN passed away Saturday June 4, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a brief illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. worked in the Auto Ind, and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday June 7, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Danny Tice will be officiating. 

Burial will follow in Centerpoint  Methodist Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday June 6, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

Parents-                   Randy & Angela Richardson                        Leoma, TN 

Grandmother-        Betty Richardson                                            Leoma, TN 

Sisters-                     Emily Moore (Wesley)                                   Leoma, TN 

                                 Caroline Raybon (Jeremy)                             Tullahoma, TN 

                                 Chastity Hinson (Lori)                                   Lawrenceburg, TN 

Nieces-                    Hayvin Raybon 

                                 Kaitlyn Grizzard 

Nephew-                 Nathaniel Grizzard 

Preceded In Death By: 

Mother-                            Tyria Richardson 

Grandfather-                   Garner Richardson 

Maternal Grandmother- Patricia Gunter 

Maternal Grandparents-Garry & Eveline Boles 

To plant a tree in memory of Brandi Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you