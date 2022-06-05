Brandi Nichole Richardson, age 38 of Leoma, TN passed away Saturday June 4, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. worked in the Auto Ind, and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday June 7, 2022 at 11:00 am. Danny Tice will be officiating.
Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday June 6, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Parents- Randy & Angela Richardson Leoma, TN
Grandmother- Betty Richardson Leoma, TN
Sisters- Emily Moore (Wesley) Leoma, TN
Caroline Raybon (Jeremy) Tullahoma, TN
Chastity Hinson (Lori) Lawrenceburg, TN
Nieces- Hayvin Raybon
Kaitlyn Grizzard
Nephew- Nathaniel Grizzard
Preceded In Death By:
Mother- Tyria Richardson
Grandfather- Garner Richardson
Maternal Grandmother- Patricia Gunter
Maternal Grandparents-Garry & Eveline Boles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.