Brandon Lance Adams of Pulaski, TN passed on Saturday, July 29th, 2023. He was born on September 24th, 2002 and was 20 years old.
Brandon was a loving son, brother, grandson, and friend. He was a graduate of Richland High School, where he played soccer and football. He worked as an HVAC Tech for 2 years while attending TCAT. Brandon was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed collecting knives, and was a self-taught guitar player. Brandon always had a talent to solve any Rubik’s cube. He also enjoyed playing video games, and riding his motorcycle. In his free time, he loved hanging out with his friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral service will be on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will take place in Lynnwood Cemetery in Lynnville, TN.
Brandon was preceded in death by, Great Grandparents, Rex Hamlett and Joyce Godwin, Charles Allen and Emma Viola Woodard, Mattie Flora Griffin, Billy Carter, and Marvin and Edith Adams, Grandfather, Donald Neal Adams, Great Uncle, Ralph Garner, Uncle, Michael Neal Adams, and Cousins, Steve Hemphill, Brian Garner, Chad Hamlett and Jessica Pipkin.
He is survived by,
His parents, Tim and Leslie Adams of Pulaski, TN
Brother, Bailey Chance Adams of New York, New York
Grandmothers, Deborah Sue Adams of Pulaski, TN
Wanda Delane Carter of Prospect, TN
Grandfather, Charles “Jackie” Carter and Fiancé, Theresa McCormick of Pulaski, TN
Aunts, Tracy (Roger) Binkley of Ashland City, TN
Lori Carter of Pulaski, TN
Cousins, Lindsey Adams, Mikael Adams, Jackson (Alison) Gowing, Carter Gowing, Cameron Jett Carter, Libby Binkley, Hayden Dungan, Trenton Jackson, Jayden Adams, Lila Adams, Ella Adams, and Josie Gowing.
Special Friend, Callie Strickland
Many cousins, family, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Brandon Lance Adams.
