Brenda Ann Beecham, age 75 of Pulaski, passed away Wednesday April 12, 2023 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.
Brenda was born March 29, 1948 in Giles County to Fredrick Russell and Betty Jean Lanier Vernon. She was a retired Teacher’s Aide at Pulaski Elementary, member of Highland Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Donald Beecham, Jr., sister Renee Hawkins, and brother Jimmie Wayne Vernon.
Graveside service will be held at 4pm Friday April 14, 2023 at Prospect Cemetery with interment to follow.
Survivors include her daughters Tara Raymond of Pulaski, Rita Clark and husband Terry of Pulaski, Leigh Ann Matthews and husband Brent of Leoma, grandchildren Taylor Hayes and husband Jonathan, Cameron Raymond, Alyssa Clark, Kirsten Raymond, Dillon Matthews, Logan Clark, Reese Matthews, great grandchildren PJ Hayes, Marley Hayes, Nicholas Creamer, mother-in-law Aldene Bramlett, brother-in-law Charles Beecham and wife Jan all of Prospect, sister-in-laws Priscilla Vernon of Goodspring, Audera Hardy and husband Lee of Prospect, numerous nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
