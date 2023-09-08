Brenda Faye Dawson, age 70 of Pulaski, passed away Monday August 21, 2023 at Life Care Center of Columbia.
Brenda was born June 16, 1953 in Columbia, TN to Mayhue Edwin and Allie Mural Hicks. She loved reading while sipping on her coffee, playing with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her six fur babies. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ronald Dawson and sister Linda McCandless.
Celebration of life will be 5pm Saturday September 16, 2023 at Lynnville Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons Terry Hicks (Samantha), Thomas Kees (Kristy), daughter Melissa Hutton, brothers Richard Calbertson (Elaine), Marion Hicks (Doris), Ronald hicks, sisters Sue Jackson (Bob), Jean Sind (Steve) Betty Pierce, grandchildren Cody Hicks (Katy), Nicole Hutton (Jeremy Helton), Christopher Hutton ( Gracie), Matthew Hicks, Doraine Hicks, William McElrath, six great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
