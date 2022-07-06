Brenda Gobble, age 74, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, July 05, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Story & Lee Furniture, and a member of Leoma Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Forrest and Mattie Lou Ward Lee; and one brother, Orville Lee.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Harold Gobble of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Mindy Hahn (Dustin) of Franklin, TN; three sons, Michael Gobble (Leigh) of West Point, TN, Scottie Gobble (Toni) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Brian Gobble (Neshia) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Charlene Story of Loretto, TN and Iva Nell Murdock of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Don Lee of Lawrenceburg, TN; four grandchildren, Micha Gobble of Loretto, TN, Parker Gobble of Lawrenceburg, TN, Carter Hahn of Franklin, TN, and Grayson Hahn of Franklin, TN; and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, July 08, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Friday, July 08, 2022, with Rodney Livingston officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
