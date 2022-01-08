LOCAL OBITUARY

Brenda Jane Marston, age 70, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at Countryside Healthcare in Lawrenceburg, TN.  She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from the TN Army National Guard,   attended Lighthouse Ministries in Minor Hill, TN, and a member of Sonset Fellowship Church. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Bulah Martin Marston.

She is survived by one son, Jimmie McWhorter of Lawrenceburg, TN; one niece, Tracy Smith of Lawrenceburg, TN; and uncle, James Martin of Lawrenceburg, TN.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  A memorial service will be held at a later date at Sonset Fellowship with Grant Pavy and Ronnie Hughes officiating.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

