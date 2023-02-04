Brenda Joyce Myers, 75, of St. Joseph, TN passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of Fairview Congregational Methodist Church and a member of Loretto Eastern Star.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday February 5, 2023, at 1 PM. Paul Monk will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Sunday February 5, 2023, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are sisters: Becky Urban (Danny) of St. Joseph, TN; Kathy Stephenson (Wade) of St. Joseph, TN; nieces and nephews: Jonathan Myers (Ruth); Eric Barnett (Lynn); Heather Hine (Matt); Jerry Stephenson (Leslie); great Nieces and nephews: Taylor & Brileigh Hine; Kylie Barnett; Desmond Myers; and Braxton & Cora Stephenson. Preceded in death by parents Virgil & Katherine Gladney Myers; brother Glen Myers; nephew Lee Barnett; grandparents Raymond and Pearl Myers; Sherman and Mary Davis Gladney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.