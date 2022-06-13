Brenda Joyce “NaNaw” White of Minor Hill, Tennessee passed away on June 12th, 2022 at St Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN. She was born in Whites Creek, TN on July 6, 1944 and was 77 years old.
She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and friends. To everyone she was known as “NaNaw”. She was kind hearted, stubborn, the hardest working woman who had a gift for gab. She will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 1:00PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will take place in the Booths Chapel Cemetery in Minor Hill, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel David White. Her parents Elvis Monroe and Ruby Clements Hicks along with 5 brothers and 1 sister.
She is survived by,
Daughter, Judy (Tony) Word of Rogersville, Alabama.
Daughter, Debbie (David) King of Minor Hill, Tennessee.
Son, Ron Rich of Minor Hill, Tennessee.
Son, Steve (Lisa) Rich of Lyons, Georgia.
Son, Dewayne (Brandi) White of Minor Hill, Tennessee.
Son, Bobby White of Minor Hill, Tennessee.
17 grandchildren and 17 great—grandchildren
Brother, Alvin Lynn Hicks of Minor Hill, Tennessee.
Sister, Rachael Simpkins of Minor Hill, Tennessee.
Several nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Brenda Joyce “NaNaw” White.
