Brian Keith Gillespie, age 55, of Five Points, TN passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, employed as a Senior Manufacturing Engineer at Automatic SMP in Decatur, AL, and a member of Leoma Baptist Church. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carvil "Shorty" and Wilda Boston Gillespie.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Gillespie of Five Points, TN; one daughter, Tela Brown (Jeremy) of Leoma, TN; one son, Brandon Gillespie (fiancée Gracie) of Five Points, TN; four grandchildren, Nolan Gladney, Preslee Brown, Jase Brown, and Talon Brown; one sister, Sheila Methvin (Carroll) of Leoma, TN; nephew, Nathan Methvin of Leoma, TN; niece, Sarah Sanders (Cayman) of Lawrenceburg, TN; and great-niece, Aubrey Sanders of Lawrenceburg, TN.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, March 18, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 19, 2022.  Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Friday, March 18, 2022
4:00PM-8:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Mar 19
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 19, 2022
11:00AM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
