Bryan Keith Ray, age 59, of Summertown, TN passed away Sunday, July 03, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, former employee of Graphic Packaging, and of the Baptist Faith. Mr. Ray served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Ray, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 27 1/2 years, Stacie Ray of Summertown, TN; three daughters, Johna Mayle (Matthew) of Summertown, TN, Chelsae Ray of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Michelle Weigart of Leoma, TN; one son, Michael Weigart (Bobbi) of Lawrenceburg, TN; his mother, Linda Jean Ray of Summertown, TN; and two sisters, Connie Ray Flowers of West Point, TN and Laurie Ray Spears (Gary) of Summertown, TN; one brother, Billy Joe Ray, Jr. of Summertown, TN; and thirteen grandchildren, McKenzie Houser, Joseph Mayle, Izabella Mayle, Jacob Mayle, Seth Faison, Alexis Harris, Hannah Weigart, Grace Harris, A.J. Caruso, Noah Caruso, Molly Anna Caruso, Alexius Lance, and Bentley Lance.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, July 07, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Friday, July 08, 2022, with Art McCormack officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.