Bruce Anthony Byrd, 72, of St. Louis, MO passed from this life peacefully on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Bruce was born on November 7, 1950 in Waynesboro, TN to Charlie and Rachel Byrd. Before his retirement, Bruce worked as a hotel operator for Dunn Hospitality Group out of Evansville, IN. He was a lover of art and an avid pen and ink artist and painter in his retirement. Whether in his professional life or his personal life, Bruce was the consummate host and loved to entertain and take care of guests of all kinds. He loved a great meal, which would not be complete without every side dish and sauce on the menu. Bruce made a friend wherever he went and truly never met a stranger.
Bruce leaves behind his beloved daughter, Jesika Blair (Byrd) Barnes and her husband Nicholas, of St. Louis, MO, ex-wife and dear friend Manon Byrd of Henderson, KY, sister Saundra Grinder of Collinwood, TN, brother Ricky Byrd (Loretta) of Mount Pleasant, TN, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, sister Brenda Gail Leighton, and brother Charlie Edgar Byrd.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, April 15, 2023. Reception will follow at David Crockett State Park. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
