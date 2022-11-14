Bruce Duane Staggs, age 47, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, press operator with AOC Metal Works, and a member of Meadow View Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Glenn and Vivian Prince Staggs.
He is survived by his wife, Tonia Staggs; four children, Kristen Miller (John), Cassey Keathley (Dustin), David Staggs, and Bruce "Duane" Staggs, Jr.; eleven grandchildren, J.W., Evelyn, Isaiah, Serenity, Jasmine, Ryan, Cayden, Rider, Carter, Haley, and Jaxon; one brother, Stanley Staggs; and one sister, Pam Pickren (Richard).
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
