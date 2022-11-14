LOCAL OBITUARY

Bruce Duane Staggs, age 47, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his residence.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, press operator with AOC Metal Works, and a member of Meadow View Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Glenn and Vivian Prince Staggs.

He is survived by his wife, Tonia Staggs; four children, Kristen Miller (John), Cassey Keathley (Dustin), David Staggs, and Bruce "Duane" Staggs, Jr.; eleven grandchildren, J.W., Evelyn, Isaiah, Serenity, Jasmine, Ryan, Cayden, Rider, Carter, Haley, and Jaxon; one brother, Stanley Staggs; and one sister, Pam Pickren (Richard).

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  A memorial service will be held at a later date.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Duane Staggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

