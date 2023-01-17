LOCAL OBITUARY

Bryson Cole Green, 19, of Greenhill, passed away January 14, 2023.  Bryson graduated from Brooks High School in 2022. He worked at Hobby Lobby in Florence, was a volunteer Firefighter at Center Star Fire & Rescue and was a member of Faith Church. Bryson also loved music and played the guitar and drums.

Survivors include:

            Parents:  Whitney & Chad Green

            Grandparents:  Tony & Bonnie McCullars and Roger & Susan Green

            Aunt Tonya, and cousins: Kaleigh & Kamdon

Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Faith Church.  The funeral service will follow at 1:00, at the church, with Pastor Steve Husky officiating.  Burial will be at Bluewater Cemetery in Loretto, TN.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

