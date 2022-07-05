LOCAL OBITUARY

C. Joshua Smith , age 43 of Loretto, TN passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN.  Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Life Tabernacle on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Jeff Toungette will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Lindsey Grove Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Trinity Life Tabernacle .

Survivors are:

Life Partner-                       Kati Phillips                             Loretto, TN

Son-                                   Joseph Smith                              Loretto, TN   

Mother-                           Tammy Smith                              Leoma, TN

Father-                           Joe Minor                                     Columbia, TN

Sister-                              Mandy Eldridge                         White House, TN

Grandmother-              Elaine Morrow                             Crossville, TN

Several Nieces & Nephews

     

