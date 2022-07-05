C. Joshua Smith , age 43 of Loretto, TN passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN. Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Life Tabernacle on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Jeff Toungette will be officiating. Burial will follow in Lindsey Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Trinity Life Tabernacle .
Survivors are:
Life Partner- Kati Phillips Loretto, TN
Son- Joseph Smith Loretto, TN
Mother- Tammy Smith Leoma, TN
Father- Joe Minor Columbia, TN
Sister- Mandy Eldridge White House, TN
Grandmother- Elaine Morrow Crossville, TN
Several Nieces & Nephews
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.