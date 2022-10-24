Calvin "Cowboy" Gower, age 81, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away at his residence on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1941, to the late Herman and Dullie Gower. He was retired from Murray Ohio and a member of Highland Methodist Church. He loved watching baseball games and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Annette Hughes Gower; his father and mother, Herman and Dullie Gower; one brother, Clarence Gower; two sisters, Louise Gobbell and Mary Ellison; one son, Adam Walls; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Self.
He is survived by two daughters, Tracey Gower and Tina Self (Randy), both of Lawrenceburg, TN; eight grandchildren, Heather Smith (Kain), Corey Self (Molly), Joshua Walls (Megan), Aaron Walls (Kristina), Brice Walls (Molly), Jacob Walls (Cheyanne), Spencer Walls, and Summer Ferguson Gobell (Ken); twelve great-grandchildren, Marigrace Smith, Brinklee Smith, Kyler Self, Corbin Self, Kohen Self, Lane Walls, Macy Walls, RaeLynn Walls, Salem Walls, Wynona Walls, Rayne Black, and Kennedy Gobell; sister-in-law, Teresa Hughes; one brother, Howard Gower of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Jean Shedd of Lawrenceburg, TN; several nieces, nephews, family and friends he loved dearly. Pallbearers will be Corey Self, Josh Walls, Brice Walls, Kain Smith, Ronnie Hobbs, and Steve Willis.
The family would also like to extend their gratitude to Tennessee Quality Care Hospice and Volunteer Home Health.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Highland Cemetery at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with Harold Young and Ray Watkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
