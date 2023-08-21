With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Camilla Lee, age 88, of Lawrenceburg, TN, on Monday, August 21, 2023. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, granny, mamaw, mid, sister, and wife. Born on May 11, 1935, she was a lifelong resident of Lawrence County, TN. Camilla lived a life of unconditional love, compassion, and commitment to her family and friends. Spending 38 years as a devoted labor and delivery nurse, she retired from Crockett Hospital. Her compassion, skill, and unwavering support brought countless lives into this world, leaving a lasting mark on the families she touched.
Her legacy will forever remain in our hearts as we remember the remarkable journey she lived.
Camilla was a shining example of selflessness and kindness. Her devotion to family was unconditional, and her love knew no bounds. Her humor was infectious, and her witty remarks were a testament to her vibrant spirit. Camilla had an uncanny ability to find humor in life's simple moments, and her laughter could spread happiness to all who heard it.
A true sports enthusiast, Camilla held a special place in her heart for her Tennessee Vols. Her passion for sports was matched only by her dedication to her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and their happiness was her heart's desire. Camilla cherished every moment spent with them, creating memories forever treasured.
Camilla was the center of love within her family and extended her care to her brothers and sister, even beyond their passing. Her role as a caregiver showcased her compassionate nature, embodying the very essence of the values she held dear.
As a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg, faith was the cornerstone of Camilla’s life. A devoted Christian, she found peace and strength in her relationship with the Lord. Her love for Jesus was on display each day she lived her life.
As we celebrate Camilla's life, we are reminded of the legacy she leaves behind. Her love and compassion continue to touch the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her memory will forever serve as a reminder to cherish every moment, to find joy in the simple things, and to share love unconditionally.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Clara Pillow Johnson; her husband, Carmel Lee; daughter, Deborah Garland; and son, Terry Lee.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Lee and Jackie (Mike) Rochelle, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; and her daughter-in-law, Diane Lee of Cookeville, TN. She is also survived by her 6 beloved grandkids, Amy (Darryl) Richardson of Columbia, TN, Corey (Amanda) Rochelle of Lawrenceburg, TN, Barry (Ronda) Birdyshaw of Lawrenceburg, TN, Christy (William) Bellar of Kentucky, Tony (Amy) Lee of Lacassas, TN, and Gina (Shane) Heupel of Cookeville, TN. She was deeply loved by 14 great-grandkids and 12 great-great-grandkids.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 23, 2023, with Mickey Brackin officiating. Interment will follow at Restview Cemetery in Loretto, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to I Am For Kids, 43 S. Bradley Road, Leoma, TN 38468. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
