Carl Alexander Phillips, age 83, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Phillips was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper. He also liked to garden and play the guitar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Lillie Russ Phillips; his wife, Willie Ruth Marks Phillips; four brothers, Larry Phillips, Frank Phillips, Dale Phillips, and Billy Joe Phillips; three sisters, Alene Gamble, Effie Atwell, and Nadine Kelley; and baby Eleanor.
He is survived by one son, Dwight Phillips of Lawrenceburg, TN; one granddaughter, Trisha Maki (Kaleb Ringelstein) of Leoma, TN; three great-grandchildren, Gunner, Laikyn, and Ava Klair; nephews, Russell Craig and Clay Craig; two brothers, Don Phillips and Raymond Phillips; one sister, Elaine Pennington; several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and special caretakers, Rosemary Isbell, Susie Smith, and Linda Stem.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 02, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Wednesday, August 03, 2022, with Jerry Roebuck officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
