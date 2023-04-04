Carl Dewayne Simpson, 60, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. Born in Florence, Alabama he was an avid Auburn sports fan, loved spending time with his grandkids, and crappie fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Melinda; son, Jeromy (Brandie) of Muscle Shoals; sister, Kay Weems (Moe) of Rogersville; granddaughter, Mia of Muscle Shoals; grandson, Ky of Muscle Shoals; niece Heather Wilson (Barkley) of Loretto, TN; great niece, Addyson of Loretto, TN; great nephew, Ridge of Loretto, TN; aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlon and Marie Simpson.
There will be a short service to place him with his parents on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Barnett Cemetery in Lexington, AL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in his name.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family. You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
